Yvonne (Vonnie) Leetch 86, of Winner, SD, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at the Lake Andes Health Care Center in Lake Andes, SD after a hard battle with dementia.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 11 am. The funeral service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church with a burial to follow in the Winner Cemetery.

Yvonne was born May 8, 1938 in Colome, SD, to Charlie and Olga (Foyert) Rice. Growing up the family lived on many different farms. They would have card parties on Saturday nights.

Yvonne married William Leech on April 15, 1957. They were not blessed with children, but they were certainly blessed with a very large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and numerous friends!

Like her siblings, Vonnie enjoyed spending time visiting, play cards, and dining with her family and friends. In the summer she loved to go camping and fishing. She loved her trips with her brothers and sisters to the casino.

She is survived by a sister, Connie Luther and a brother, Gene (Twila) Rice, both of Winner, SD; one stepdaughter Lil (Joe) Cardona of Goleta, CA; a step granddaughter Alex of Goleta, CA; and numerous nephews and nieces who she loved dearly, as well as a very special friend Lori Gebhardt of Rapid City, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leetch, five sisters, Julia Johnson, Claradean Rice, Josephene Rice, Lilly Long, and Sylvia Horton; two brothers, Clyde Rice and John Rice; four brothers in law, Gaylord Long, Teddy Fisher, Maynord Johnson, and Don Luther; two sisters in law, Betty Rice, and Grace (Shorty) Rice; a niece, Linda Fisher; and her parents Charles and Olga Rice.

May she now rest in eternal sunshine and perfect love with our Lord. May she now be forever young.