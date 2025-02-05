Gary Landin, 88, formerly of Winner South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Chandler, Ariz.

Gary was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Detroit, Mich. Gary is an Army Veteran who was in the Korean War. He worked for Hudson’s in Detroit for many years. He retired from Meijer Stores. Gary lived in Pontiac/Waterford, Mich. until he and his wife, Pat, packed it all up and moved to Winner, South Dakota. Gary and Pat enjoyed the small town of Winner, making friends and volunteering. After Pat passed away in May of 2020, Gary decided to move closer to his daughters in Arizona.

Gary loved working on cars and had one of the most organized and clean garages around. Gary loved to read books. His favorites were Scottish Detective novels. Gary volunteered at the Tripp County Library as well as the Winner Thrift Store, enjoying working with the other volunteers and making friends. Gary fed the feral cats in Winner and ended up taking one, her name is Cat, with him when he moved to Arizona.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Helen Landin, his sister, Carolyn Terwilliger, his wife, Pat Landin who passed away in May of 2020 in Winner and his son, Phillip Landin.

Gary is survived by his two daughters, Cheri Schultz and Dora O’Brien, who both reside in Arizona, niece Noelle Klebba, grandchildren Jessica Mohr, Ashley Coon, James O’Brien, Ally Kelley, Lauren Schultz and Breanna Landin. Gary is also survived by 15 great grandchildren.