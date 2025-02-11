Amber Moody Joins Horizon Health as New Behavioral Health Provider

Horizon Health welcomes Amber Moody, DNP, CNP, PMHNP-BC, as its newest behavioral health provider. Amber will primarily see patients via telehealth but will spend one day a week seeing patients in-clinic at Horizon Health in Mission.

She joins Horizon Health’s Behavioral Health Team of Beth Wernke, MSW, LCSW-PIP; Jackie Genzlinger, MSW, LCSW-PIP; Presley Thompson, PMHNP-BC; Rikki Ohlrogge, MSW, LCSW-PIP; and Traci Holmquist, EdD, MS, APRN, CNP, PMHNP-BC.

Prior to joining Horizon, she practiced at Red Hills Behavioral Health.

“I like to meet people where they are in their mental health journey and create a plan of care based on their goal to improve their quality of life,” Amber said.

She earned an associate degree in nursing from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 2002 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South Dakota State University in Brookings in 2013. She went on to receive a Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in Nursing Administration Practice in 2015. In 2022, she graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner emphasis from the University of Missouri.

Amber’s family includes her husband, Christian, and daughter, Ashlynn. She lives in the Winner area. During her free time, she enjoys camping and fishing.

To book an appointment with Moody, please call 605-772-4999.