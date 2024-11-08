Veteran’s Day Closings

Government offices in Winner will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed as well as the county library.

Winner city office will be closed in honor of Veterans Day.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed on Monday.

The Winner Post Office will be closed Nov. 11 and there will be no mail delivery.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Nov. 11 to honor the veterans.

There will be no noon meal on Nov. 11 at the senior citizens center.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Monday.

The Winner Advocate newspaper office will be closed Monday.