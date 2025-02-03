Dennis Ray Almendinger, 78

Dennis Ray Almendinger, age 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2025 at Winner Regional Healthcare Center. A burial for Dennis will be held at a later date.

Dennis was born Aug. 12, 1946 to Harold and Annetta (Nieman) Almendinger. He was the eldest of 4 siblings, two sisters, Lana and Connie and one brother Kelly. He attended Pleasant Valley grade school in Ideal, and Winner High School.

Dennis was a Vietnam Era Veteran. He served the Navy Seabees from Sept. 24, 1965, to Dec. 9, 1969. He worked as a construction electrician during his service. He had many stories to tell about his tours in Vietnam.

Dennis married Linda Smith on May 30, 1971. From this union, their daughter, Tanya Almendinger was born on Oct. 16, 1971.

In his working years, he worked for various construction companies maintaining the construction equipment. Working on cars and fixing whatever it was that needed fixed was something that Dennis always seemed to enjoy doing, even before he made it his career. He always seemed to have something to work on out in his shop.

When Dennis was not tinkering with something, he enjoyed conversations with his good friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others in need.

Dennis has 5 grandchildren who he loved to “pick” on and give special nicknames, Destiney (Eric) Storms, Jordan aka George (Jayd) Docken, Paige aka Cocklebur (Tayler) Assman, Brendan Harter and Bailey Harter. Dennis was also blessed with 11 greatgrandchildren: Bryken, Jace, Henry, Sterling, Bohdy, Jehtt, Steelie, Roanie, Finley, McKenna, and Davey. To most people he was Dennis or Denny, but to his grandchildren and great grandchildren he was Grandpa George.

Including all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Dennis is grateful to have shared his life with his wife Linda, and his daughter Tanya (Walter) Harter. His siblings Lana (Jack) Kettler, Connie (Jim) Sandstrom and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Annetta Almendinger, brother Kelly Almendinger.