Corey to be inducted

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Cal Corey, Sturgis, formerly of Winner, will be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national convention in Lincoln, Neb. on July 22.

Corey was born and raised in Winner and graduated from Winner High School in 1967. He ran track under the leadership of Bill Pistulka.

Corey finished 6th in the state cross counry two years in a row. He was a member of the record setting 2 mile and mile relay teams in track.

After high school graduation, he attended Black Hills State College where he received a cross country and track scholarship. He held the mile run record at one time and was co-captain of the cross country team.

Corey graduated in 1971 and taught in rural schools for two years and then came to Sturgis where he coached junior high football, basketball and track.

In 1976 he became the boys track coach at Sturgis and took over the girls program in 1978.

In his coaching career, he has won 20 Black Hills Conference track and cross country titles. His girls team won the state meet in 1990 and his boys team finished runner-up in 1995.

In 1981, Corey was selected girls track coach of the year. He was inducted into the South Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008, the Sturgis High School hall of fame in 2012 and the S.D. track and cross country hall of fame in 2018.

Corey said he was shocked, humbled and very honored to be receiving this prestigious national award.

“This award is shared with my assistant coaches, great athletes and my wonderful family,” he said.

Corey was selected for this national honor by the South Dakota high school coaches association. This selection is based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors and other specific criteria.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation.