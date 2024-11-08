Veterans Day program is Nov. 11

Dr. William Manke will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program in Winner on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Winner Armory.

The public is encouraged to attend.

The program is sponsored by the Winner High School and Winner Middle School student councils.

Veterans will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and there will be a slide show of local veterans throughout the program.

The WHS band and choir will perform.

WHS student council members will have a presentation of the missing man table and flag folding ceremony.

Winner Middle School student council will be handing out patriotic pins to veterans as they introduce themselves.

The winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen will be announced and the first place winners will have an opportunity to read their essays.

WHS student council president Gus Bartels and vice president Roper Moore will the MC’s for the program.

Following the program, some members of the WHS student council will have a brief program at Winner Regional Long Term Care Center.

The Winner American Legion Auxiliary and the Winner VFW Auxiliary will have a soup and sandwich luncheon for veterans and spouses from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winner Legion on Veterans Day.