Wrestling best of the west

Three Winner wrestlers have been named to the Rapid City Journal’s Best of the West.

Named to the honor list were Riley Orel, 160 pounds; Karson Keiser, 126 pounds and Derek Fenenga, heavyweight.

Orel finished his high school wrestling career with another outstanding season.

The senior amassed a 57-2 overall record and defeated Custer’s Jonathan Lewis in overtime to claim a Class B state championship.

Orel finished his career as a four time placer and five time state qualifier.

Keiser had a 52-11 overall record enroute to a fourth place finish in the state tournament.

Fenenga had an overall record of 24-21 and finished 8th at state.

Maxton Brozik and Jack Kruger were named as the best of the rest.

Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory was named the Class B wrestler of the year.