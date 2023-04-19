Weather Record

Only a week after winter weather brought snow and ice to the Winner area, the temperature in Winner on April 11 set a new record. The record high last Tuesday was 93 degrees.

This breaks the 38 year old record of 90 degrees set in 1985.

Relative humidity fell into the teens and twenties across most of western South Dakota, plunging much of the area, including Tripp County, into a red flag warning and extreme fire danger.



A handful of fires broke out in western South Dakota and north central Nebraska with the biggest in the Cody, Kilgore area of Nebraska.

Though warm on April 12, the temperature was not as hot as the day before and the wind was not as strong. As of 1:30 p.m. on April 12 the temperature in Winner was 78 degrees.