The anticipation is over. The long awaited Winner football schedules have arrived and the school has set the homecoming dates for the next two years.

The 2024 homecoming will be Sept. 26 and 27. The coronation will be Sept. 26 and the football game versus Miller/Highmore will be Sept. 27.

The 2025 homecoming will be Oct. 2-3. The coronation will be Oct. 2 and the football game will be Oct. 3 versus Mt. Vernon/Plankinton.