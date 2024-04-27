Kinney publishes second book

Former Winner resident Kim S. Kinney has published her second book.

“Reflecting His Glory” is her new book.

Kinney was born in Yankton and lived her early life in Winner. She is the granddaughter of Winner homesteaders Clarence and Anna Talbott and the goddaughter of Mable Read.

The late Marvin Talbott, long standing attorney and circuit judge from Winner, was her uncle.

Her first book is “Living for His Glory: Strengthen Your Faith as You Find Hope and Purpose in Life’s Seemingly Insurmountable Challenges.”

These two books explore the essence of a life devoted to God. “Seeing the glory of God in the ordinary rhythms of life and admidst sudden, jarring challenges is not our default. It requires intentional effort to avoid doing what is merely convenient, comfortable and easy,” she said.

Her first book earned two first place international awards and five national awards.

Dozen of topics are discussed in both books including grief, suffering, anxiety, fear, prayer, trust, hope, salvation, peace and integrity.

Kinney is a popular speaker at church functions, women’s retreats and book clubs.

Her books can be found on Amazon.