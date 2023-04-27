Winner prom is April 29

Sweet Dreams will be the theme of the Winner High School prom to be held on April 29 in the Armory.

The grand march will be at 6:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets for the grand march can be obtained at the high school office.

Lynnelle Anderson will be the announcer for grand march.

The king and queen of prom will be crowned following grand march.

The prom servers will be Adysen Pravecek, Preslie Petersek, Keelie Kuil, Ava Craven, Cora Moss, Daisy McIntyre Karson Keiser, August Bartels, Landon Calhoon, Evan Bartels, Ryder Halligan and Shawn Hammerbeck.

A banquet and dance will be held in the auxiliary gym following the grand march. The prom dinner is provided by the Catholic Daughters.

Outlaw DJs will provide the music for the dance.

Prom advisors are Karyl Clay and Val Ewing. The junior class puts on prom and their class officers are: Ellie Kaiser, president; Lexie Klein, vice president and Garret Phillips, secretary-treasurer.

There will be an after prom party following the conclusion of the dance. The after prom party will be held in the Armory. There are 104 students who have signed up for the after prom party which is put by parents of the juniors and seniors.

The after prom attendees have to be signed in by midnight and it goes till 4 a.m.

There will be prizes awarded to the students who attend.

There will be lot of fun activities. There will be black light dodge ball tournament, canvas painting, poker tables, pitch tables, several corn hold boards, temporary tattoos, 9 square inflatable game, inflatable boxing ring. A hypnotist will also be featured.

There will be plenty of food from a taco bar, coffee bar, cotton candy, fruit/veggie trays and cookies and soft drinks.

The after prom committee appreciates all the businesses and organizations who have donated prizes and money to ensure the students have a safe and fun evening.