Science fair winners

Several students won medals at the Winner Science Fair on April 17.

In physical science, five students received a gold medal.

Gold winners were: Evan Littau and Oren Sargent—How does point weight affect arrow weight; Camdyn Anderson, how much does weight affect pellet velocity; Chloe Taggart, which gun has the greatest decomposition and Mason Curtis, can elasticity make a paper airplane go further.

Silver winners were: Suchi Chaduhari, how does time affect sugar in gum; Carter Craven, how different surfaces affect bounce; Elizabeth Moser, does blade shape affect the speed

Bronze—Masen Beehler and Keegan Littau, how many lemons does it take to power a light bulb; Rustin Schroeder and Reven Moss, does a 6 ft or a 4 ft potato launcher shoot farther.

In the biology division, the gold winners were:

Addison Heenan, what is the best temperature for yeast growth; Noah Manke how do different antibodies affect bacteria; Gracie Root, does soil compaction affect seed germination; Paige Sachtjen, what animal’s mouth grows the most bacteria

Silver winner: Zac Olson and Joey Anderson, which soil type grows plants the best; Brianna Gilchrist, what color rabbit is most dominant; Rooper Moore, swelling treatments; Matt Calhoon, what type of breads molds fastest

The bronze winners were Sadie Tegethoff and Skyler Soles, Do dogs prefer color; Jasmine Crow Eagle, does water type affect plant growth and Sierra Wise, which antacid is more effective.