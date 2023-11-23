Winner Regional recognized with leadership award

Winner Regional Hospital has been recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health as a 2023 Quality 2023 performance leadership award for being in the 75th percentile or above among rural hospitals of America in quality.

The performance leadership awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessments of rural hospital performance.

INDEX data is relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Brian Williams, CEO of Winner Regional, says this has been awarded to Winner Regional Hospital is a recognition to all members of the Winner Regional team in every department.

“WRH has some of the best people in healthcare working here in our community and this award recognizes the hard work and dedication of WRH staff have for our community,” said Williams.

“I want to thank each one of them for everything they do every day and for the support we receive from our community to allow us to provide healthcare services to them. As WRH would have never been recognized for this award without such a supporting community, “ said Williams.