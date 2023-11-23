Hey Barbie, come shop Winner

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Ladies Night Out on Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Hometown Barbie is the theme and the ladies are urged to dress up in their best Barbie outfit. There will be a prize for the best dressed Barbie.

There will be a photo booth set up at Winner True Value for women to have their picture taken with Santa.

Women can stop at the Chamber office starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 to get a free cup and sign up for a drawing that will be held at the Chamber office.

It will be a fun time to shop for Christmas gifts as many stores will have specials that night.