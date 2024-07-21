Burns earns library certificate

Six South Dakota librarians have graduated from the Public Library Training Institute, which took place in June at Northern State University in Aberdeen. The institute, sponsored by the South Dakota State Library, is a program of continuing education for librarian practitioners, support staff, and trustees of South Dakota public libraries who do not have library degrees.

Misti Burns of the Tripp County Library, was one of the six to earn a certificate of public library management.

Twenty-two students from 19 libraries across the state, including library directors, trustees, and staff, attended this year’s institute.

“This year, our students delved into crucial aspects of library advocacy and administration. They explored topics such as workplace wellness, grant and policy writing, copyright law, collection management, and workplace safety. We were fortunate to have professionals share their knowledge and expertise with the group. This could not have happened without Brenda Hemmelman and JoAnne Freitag from the State Library planning and overseeing the event,” said George Seamon, State Librarian for the South Dakota State Library. “I know that all participants are excited to bring their new knowledge back to their libraries.”

The Public Library Institute started in 1985 at what was then Northern State College in Aberdeen. Financial support is provided by the South Dakota State Library in partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services in Washington, D.C.

Students attend in-person classes for one week in June and then take additional classes online between summers. No prior formal library science education or previous college attendance is required.

Librarians who attend all three years receive a Certificate of Public Library Management and are recognized as certified library practitioners.