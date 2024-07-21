Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

T4 Foundation is a new foundation which is set up to help those in Tripp County affected by drug & alcohol use. Pictured from left are Baleigh Cerv, Cathy Mayes and Andrea Kindt. All three work at Main Gate Counseling in Winner.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

A new foundation has been established in the Tripp County area to help those affected by drug and alcohol use.

It is called the T4 Foundation and was started by Baleigh (Turnquist) Cerv. The co-director is Andrea Kindt.

The T4 stands for the four Turnquist children who lived in a home with alcoholic father.

Cerv says the new foundation provides trauma support for children and families that may have a loved one in active addiction.

The new organization has a GoFundMe account and they would appreciate any donations to help support this endeavor.

The foundation is currently doing a supply drive. Totes have been placed outside the office of Main Gate Counseling in the city building and on the second floor of the Tripp County Courthouse. Persons can leave travel size hygiene products including deodorant, body wash, shampoo, tooth paste, tooth brushes and soaps. Persons can also leave books for kids, coloring books.

Cerv explained the aim is to put together packets that have hygiene items, plus grocery and gas cards and a list of resources that are available to provide help. These will be given to families who may have a loved one battling addiction in the hospital.

Cerv explained gas and grocery cards will help for people who do not have money for gas or to buy food.

Also planned as a fundraiser is a kickball tournament which will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 2 at McDonald Park. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the tournament starts at 4 p.m.

Both Cerv and Kindt are addiction counselor trainees who are working at Main Gate Counseling and work under Cathy Mayes. The two women have to put in 2000 hours of work before they can take their state board test.

Cerv said they would like to spread the word about the new foundation as much as they can in the community.

“Our goal is to work closely with local law enforcement, hospital, Southern Plains, Winner Resource Center and other entities to provide support by offering resources for healing and education on addiction along with 1 on 1 support meetings,” said Cerv.

She said she has an associate degree in human services and is two semesters away from getting her bachelor’s degree.

Kindt says she is a recovering alcoholic and has spent time in prison. Kindt said she would like to go to school to get a degree.

Cerv said the idea of starting a founding has been on her mind for long time but she finally took the leap to go ahead and start one.

She and her Turnquist sibblings have lived in an environment with an alcoholic family member.

“I had a rough childhood and there is nothing for the kids and spouses of the addicted person,” she explained.

Cerv is very open about her life growing up. She says she is sharing here dad’s story to help people. It is so often you don’t talk about it, you don’t acknowledge it, you just live with it. I want people to know that is not how you should have to deal with it.”

Cerv note her fathere, who died in 2022, was a businessman and amazing mechanic who had a “horrible horrible alcohol addiction.” She noted it was not seen in the community. “My dad hid it very well until it got to the point where it was affecting his health,” she said.

Cerv added the four Turnquist children were blessed to have a good family support system. She noted people have told her how proud they are of the things the Turnquist children have accomplished.

Cathy Mayes of Main Gate says both Cerv and Kindt are going to make good counselors because they have walked in the shoes of people who need help.

Andrea said she was that mother who put her kids through hell. She now wants to give back to the community and be a good resource to provide information.

“We are a family here at Main Gate. It has been a healing process just sharing our stories at the office,” said Cerv.

Persons who want to made a donation can send it to Main Gate at 325 S. Monroe St. Suite 110 or use the go fund me page.

There is all sorts of information on T4 Foundation face book page.

In May, the three ladies at Main Gate went to the state convention. Cerv had the chance to visit with Angela Kennecke of Emily’s Home and former KELO-TV anchor.

“I ran my idea for a foundation before Angela and she felt it was great,” said Cerv. She also did a podcast with Kennecke.

The foundation is in its infancy but the two co-directors are working hard to get the word out and get donations.

“We want to make sure kids are taken care of emotionally and physically,” said Cerv.

For support or more information persons can call 605-842-0312, 605-840-0306 or 605-842-6610.