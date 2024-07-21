BBQ pit row set for July 27

The 12th annual Winner Area Chamber of Commerce BBQ pit row and Frontier Motors car show will be held July 27 on Main Street.

The first two blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for this event. Also a portion of Third Street will be blocked off. Persons are asked on Friday night and Saturday to remove their vehicles from Third Street.

Grillers will be competing in the categories of ribs, pork butt and brisket.

This year the BBQ tasting has been moved up to 6 p.m. with awards and team prizes awarded at 7 p.m.

Those in the contest can starting firing up the grills at 4:30 a.m.

The Winner Chamber will provide the meat and contestants can start picking up the meat at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26.

There will be $5,000 worth of prizes with payouts to first, second and third in each category. There will be an overall grand champion chosen.

A prize will be awarded for the best side and the winner will receive $100.

There is still time for a team to sign up to take part in the barbeque. Persons just need to call the Chamber office at 605-842-1533.

The big car show is also held on Main Street. Registration is from 2-4 p.m. at the former Stormy’s building at the corner of 4th and Main Street.

The car show will be from 4-7 p.m. with lots of prizes awarded. There will be several divisions in the car show.

The BBQ is a full day of activity so come to Main Street and enjoy a full day of fun.

There will be a Kids Q barbeque. The age categories are 6-9 and 10-14. Grilling will start at 10:30 a.m. and is to be turned on by noon.

Winner Chamber will provide two pounds of hamburger to each contestant. The youth can bring their own grill or the Chamber will provide one.

Dakota Honey of Winner is the Kids Q sponsor.

The Chamber would like parents to pre-register their kids if they are going to be in the kids Q.

Fun in the sun continues with the bean bag tournament which has become very competitive over the years. Sign up starts at noon. There will be a 100 percent pay back for first second and third place.

For the third consecutive year there will be a calcutta for the main barbeque. This will start at 2 p.m.

There will be musical entertainment on Main Street. From noon to 3 p.m. VT Rockin Country will be playing and from 3-7 p.m. will be Neo Johnsons.

Tickets for the BBQ are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate.

Tickets can be obtained at the Chamber office.

“Come out and enjoy the day,” says Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber.