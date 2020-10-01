Donna Howland Photo

Winner Community Playhouse will present the comedy Deliver Us From Mama

Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 8, 9 and 10. Pictured in front from left are Brandy Biggins,

Roxanne Farley, Tami Comp and Emily Moser. In the middle is Gunyr Fitzgerald.

Back from left are Doug Nelson, Charles York, Ron High Rock, Dan Patmore and

Barb DeSersa. Not pictured are Carm Cheatum, Cheril Meiners, Mary Backus and

Randy Farley. The play is directed by Sandra York. For reservations, call 842-

1958.

By Dan BechtoldEditor

Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, theater is alive and well in Winner. The opening weekend of the Winner Community Playhouse production of “Deliver Us from Mama” is Oct. 2-3.

Curtain time will be at 7:30 p.m. at the community playhouse with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced when seating patrons at the theater. If you feel comfortable wearing a mask by all means wear one, however they are not required.

To make a reservation persons can call 842-1958 or e mail wicoplay@gwtc.net

A large cast has been hard at work under the direction of Sandra York.

The cast includes: Brandy Biggins, Tamp Comp, Gunyr Fitzgerald, Ron High Rock, Dan Patmore, Emily Moser, Mary Backus, Roxanne Farley, Charles York, Barb DeSersa, Randy Farley, Doug Nelson, Cheril Meiners and Carm Cheatum.

Dan Patmore is doing a dual role in this production, acting on stage and being the technical director. This rip-roaring, hilarious high octane race to beat the stork begins when Walker Sprunt’s wife, Hayley, goes into labor with their first child. The problem? She’s in Alabama and he is in LA trying his best to get through a surprise visit from his meddling mother and bossy big sister. Stuck in LA because of a air traffic controller’s strike, mama wrangles her reluctant children into embarking on what turns out to be a hysterical cross country road trip.

The clocks is ticking as they race through some of America’s most unbelievably eccentric and hilarious backroad communities. Out of quarantine, been cooped up too long and want to get out of the house.

Come enjoy a good comedy and see the work of local actors and actresses. The play will also be presented Oct. 8, 9 and10 at 7:30 p.m.