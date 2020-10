Submitted photo

Girls on the Run program started in Winner on Sept. 21. There are 22 girls in the program from 3rd to 5th grade.

The program is a little different this year dueto COVID-19.The season is shorter and there are new COVID guidelines that have to be followed to keep the girls as safe as possible. Lindsey Foster, coach, says there is an online program that can be used if the Winner School District goes to online learning.

The group meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:45 to 5 p.m. in the city park.