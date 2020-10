Submitted Photo

Winner boys golf team has qualified for the state tournament in Hot Springs. The

boys were one of the top teams to make it to state at the regional held Monday

in Mitchell. Pictured from left are coach Larry Aaker, Karson Keiser, Maxton

Brozik, Ryder Halligan, Landon Calhoon and Kaden Keiser. The state tournament is

Oct. 5-6 in Hot Springs

Winner boys golf team placed third at the pre-regional meet in Mitchell on Sept. 22. The Warriors shot a 371. Parkston won the tournament.

Ryder Halligan led the Winner golfers as he took 6th place with an 88. Maxton Brozik placed 9th and Karson Keiser took 10th. Landon Calhoon rounded out the Winner golfers as he placed 17th.