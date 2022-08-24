Volleyball excited for the season

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Returning letterwinners for the Winner volleyball team are in from from left Lexi Klein, Aleya Miller and Cora Moss. In back from left are Keelie Kuil, Ava Craven, Karlee Brozik and Kelbi Meiners.

The Winner volleyball team is excited for the start of a new season.

The Lady Warriors had their first match Aug. 23 when they traveled to Bon Homme.

There are 27 girls on the team with two seniors—Aleya Miller and Kelbi Meiners.

There are seven lettermen on the team. The letterwinners are Lexie Klein, Aleya Miller, Cora Moss, Keelie Kuil, Ava Craven, Karlee Brozik and Kelbi Meiners.

The team’s record from last year was 18 wins, 14 losses.

Coach Jamie Keiser says the team will be different than in past years. “For several years we have been a power house in hitting. This year we do not have the hitters. We have some younger girls that are getting there. We are going to have to be more strategic and find holes,” she said.

The coach added the team will have to find ways to score points.

Keiser says the Lady Warriors have options to move players around. She said Meiners can play various positions She can play outside, right side, back row at times when she is needed. Meiners is also a good server.

Keiser said Ashlyn McPhee is doing a good job. Klein and Moss will be doing the setting.

The Lady Warriors are going to do what fits them best. They will do what is needed to get the most kills and the most points. “It might take some tweeking to find out where we need to be,” said Keiser.

The Lady Warriors have a tough schedule. The will play a lot of teams that are ranked.

Keiser feels Belle Fourche will be a team in Class A that can do some damage. “They are young and last year really impressed me when we played them,” said Keiser.

The coach said she is really looking forward to this year. She said the girls are willing to try anything and have a good attitude. “They hustle nonstop. It is just fun and everyone gives a lot of effort.”

Jenna Phillips will be the assistant coach.

The volleyball schedule includes:

Aug. 23—at Bon Homme

Aug. 25—at Miller

Aug. 30—Burke, home

Sept. 1—at Valentine

Sept. 8—Belle Fourche, home

Sept. 13—at Lyman

Sept. 15—Kimball/White Lake, home Sept. 17—Big Dakota Conference, Stanley Co.

Sept. 20—Parkston, home

Sept. 24—Pentagon tournament

Sept. 26—At White River

Sept. 27—Todd County, home

Sept. 29—Mount Vernon/Plankinton, home

Oct. 1—at Mobridge/Pollock

Oct. 4—at Gregory

Oct.11—at Chamberlain

Oct. 13—Corsica/Stickney, home

Oct. 18—Wagner, home

Oct.22—SESD conference in Winner

Oct. 24—Platte-Geddes, home