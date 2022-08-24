Babe Haskell, 90, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. Visitation was be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, 2022 from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Funeral services will be live streamed through the Mason Funeral Home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mason-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-107313317901842

Babe Haskell born Feb. 14, 1932 joined her parents Clarence and Marcia Davenport, Wes her husband, two sisters and their spouses Velva (Warren) Sanborn, Lucille (Hienie) Schnabel, sister-in-law Irene (Frenchie) Letourneau, brother-in-law’s, Lloyd (Hap) Haskell and Lester (Helen) Haskell in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022.

Left to carry on the family traditions are their children and their spouses; LaVonne (Steve) Grill, Marcia (Pat) Newton, Gary (Vicky) Haskell, and Jerry (Cindy) Haskell. Also, her grandchildren Kelli (Mark) Easter, Ryan (Jody R) Haskell, Chad (Angel) Haskell, Kody Olthoff, Renee Trompke, Charlie (Mandy) Haskell, Luke (Erica) Haskell, Tye (Carrie) Haskell, and last but not least Wesley (Julius T) Haskell.

Babe was blessed with 14 great grandchildren, each one put twinkles in her eyes. Gus, Ethan, Carter, Avery, Henry, McKenna, Emerson, Everett, Marly, Taylor, Cooper, Ira, Tru, and Leo, plus one on the way.

She kept tabs on several nieces and nephews, as well, had frequent conversations to catch up on each one’s lives. Her cell phone was a life saver for her.

Babe’s family was her pride and joy. She always had information to share just about with anyone she came in contact with. They became enjoyment for many. She gave and received a lot of love and was blessed and grateful for each and every one. Her heart was big and she was happiest when they were present, received a phone call, text, or a new picture from them. She rarely missed anyone’s birthday by sending a card with a little money tucked inside. She made sure everyone got the same so no one thought she was playing favorites.

It was always a fun time on the Haskell farm.

Babe’s friends and neighbors were cherished to the fullest. She shared fond memories over and over. Her stories never got old. They brought a lot of laughter accompanied by smiles from ear to ear.

She was born, raised, and lived most of her life on the farm near Clearfield. Her life’s goal became serving and giving to others. She was always baking for some event and was well known for her sour cream raisin pie, homemade chicken and noodles, caramel rolls, and Mrs. Orr’s chocolate cake, garden veggies, and flowers that she shared with many.

Babe was a pillar of strength and courage in whatever endeavor she participated in. She was a giant to many and her shoes will be hard to fill. She was witty and sharp as a tack. She was the “go to” girl in many circles. She was the “life of the party”. She was a highlight with those she touched at Golden Prairie Manor whether at an activity or at the dinner table.

She leaves this earth a better place for all. She never knew a stranger and was a true heroin in many eyes.

Though her physical health declined, she couldn’t see very well or hear worth a darn, she kept “showing up.” There wasn’t much that held her back.

Many will miss her presence and selfishly we wish she could have stayed longer but her beautiful legacy will live on in our minds and hearts and we all agree well done, Babe! Well done and she’d reply, “Love to you all!”