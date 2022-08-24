12 lettermen on dance team

Twelve lettermen will return for the Winner competitive dance team.

The Lady Warriors will open the season Aug. 27 at the Gregory Invitational.

The returning letterwinners are Chloe Taggart, Amanda Edwards, Lena DeMers, Amanda Blare, Kendyl Bachmann, Emily Sachtjen, Bailey Fairbanks, Addi Heenan, Suchi Chaudhari Josey Kludt, Leah Wiechelman and Trista Kierstead.

Coach Sarah Taggart says there will be 12 girls doing hip hop and 9 pom.

There are five seniors—Kendyl Bachmann, Josey Kludt, Trista Kierstead, Amanda Blare, Leah Wiechelman.

The team lost two girls who graduated—Marissa Meiners, Adrienne Lewis.

This year the girls had a different choreographer. Summer Dance Connection of Sioux Falls provided the training. They came to Winner this summer for a 2.5 day camp.

Taggart said the girls have a good start to the season. “We are looking forward to a much higher score in pom because of the increased difficulty of the turns the girls learned at camp,” explained the coach.

Last year, Winner placed third in hip hop and were only 4.5 points away from first place.

The team took 5th in pom.

The home meet for Winner will be Sept. 10. The state meet will be in Watertown.

Taggart said the end of January she will start a middle school dance group.

Related to dance there will be a Warriorette dance camp for students K-5th grade. This will be Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.

Then the girls will perform at the halftime of Winner and Lead-Deadwood football game on Sept. 17. This dance camp and football game are on a Saturday.

The dance schedule includes:

Aug.27—Gregory Invitational

Sept. 3—Pierre Spirit Invite

Sept. 10—Winner Invitational

Oct. 1—Roosevelt Invite at the Pentagon

Oct. 8—Mitchell Invite

Oct. 10—Faulkton Invite

Oct. 21—State at Watertown