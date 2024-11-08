Parade of Lights marks 20th anniversary

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Parade of Lights in Winner. The event will be held on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.

The parade marshals will be John and Barb Meyer.

The parade will lineup at the fire hall and proceed south on Main Street. It will be broadcast on KWYR again this year.

Persons or organizations interested in having a float in the parade are to contact the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-842-1533.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, says so far there are 20 floats signed up and he expects more.

The Parade of Lights was started 20 years ago by Kaye Eckerman and Donnette Hansen. They wanted to bring a wonderful holiday tradition to Winner.

In the peak years of the parade there have been 80 floats and the low end has seen 14-15 floats. In recent years the number of floats has stayed consistent in the high 20’s.

An addition to the parade was the naming of a parade marshal.

“This has become such a Winner holiday tradition that we hope people will continue to support it,” said Scott.

There have been 20 years of Christmas magic with the parade sponsored by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

The parade of lights is the culmination of full afternoon of holiday fun.

Santa Day will be from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 30 in front of the American Legion. There will be reindeer, wagon rides, face painting and hot chocolate.

The Winner Volunteer Fire Department will be helping with S’mores.

Santa will be visiting inside the Legion from 1-3 p.m. Kids are encouraged to come and visit with Santa and last year Santa had a record number of visitors.

There will a free movie at the Pix Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be the free movie.

Scott says the Chamber appreciates all sponsors for the various Santa Day events.

Nov. 30 is also Small Business Saturday this is a good time to get out and support our business community.

So make plans for a fun day on Nov. 30.