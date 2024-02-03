Vandenbark wins state Patriot’s Pen

Submitted Photo

Ben Vandenbark, an 8th grader at Colome School, won first place in the state for the VFW Patriot's Pen contest. He was the district winner that qualified him for the state competition in Pierre. Vandenbark is pictured with VFW officials. He represented Winner VFW Post 4674. His essay will be submitted to the national contest.

The Colome 8th grader is the son of Matt and Kate Vandenbark.

His essay goes to the national competition. The top placers then travel to Washington, D.C.

Vandenbark was the district winner which qualified him for the state meet in Pierre. He represented Winner VFW post and auxiliary.

“How are you inspired by America?” was the essay theme.

His essay was about veterans, his grandfather and first responders. He talked about how the veterans fought for our country and even when hurt continued to fight.

Vandenbark was inspired by his grandfather who served in the Navy. He wishes he could learn more about his grandfather’s time at sea and the ship he was on.

Vandenbark also wrote about how first responders put themselves in danger and help others. He noted how the first responders reacted during 9/11.

Patriot’s Pen gives 6th, 7th and 8th grade students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete for awards and prizes.

Conducted nationwide, this VFW sponsored youth essay competition encourages students to use their minds and knowledge of America’s history and their experience of today’s American society to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme.