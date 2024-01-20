Mary Ann (Redl) Moorhead, 91, of Winner, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Winner Regional Nursing Home on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. An open public visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 from 5-6 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

Mary Ann Redl was born in Iroquois, South Dakota to John and Marie (Brandrup) Redl on Oct. 26, 1932. Growing up in Deadwood, Mary Ann was an active Brownie Scout and social butterfly which continued throughout her life. She was proud to tell stories of her father playing Wild Bill Hickok in the shootout reenactments as well as riding side-saddle in the Days of ‘76 Parade, on her horse named Penny. She hosted her own radio show during her teenage years where her vocals sang any song requested. Her personality shined as a bartender helping her parents at the Inferno, which was built in an old mine shaft near Terry Peak.

On May 24, 1951, she married the love of her life, Gerald Dean Moorhead at the St. Ambrose Church in Deadwood. To this union, three children were born, John, Cindy, and Gerri.

Mary Ann and Gerald moved to Winner, South Dakota to manage Modern Cleaners raising their three children as Winner Warriors. They loved sports; most notably yelling at each other over the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Braves. In 2003, the couple lost their son on a family hunting trip, which Mary Ann never fully recovered from.

Known for her sugar cookies and silly jokes, Mary Ann could warm any room. Her giggle and smile was contagious and her inviting soul welcomed anyone to call her “Grandma.” She loved to bowl (2005 SDWBA Hall of Fame Inductee), foster any animal (squirrels included), play cards, sing her school song, and spend time with family and friends alike. Her pure joy was watching and cheering on her grandkids and great grandkids no matter their accomplishments, big or small, in-person or on a live stream.

Mary Ann was an expert in the kitchen and in the woodshop with Gerald. Her famous kitchen recipes were: sugar cookies that melted in your mouth, pies that nobody could replicate, and egg rolls that caused family disagreements of who would get the last one. In the last months of her life, she was able to share her joy of cooking homemade noodles for the other residents at the nursing home.

She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Doug) Osborn, Winner; Gerri (Chuck) Mosset, Sioux Falls; special nephew, Billy (Amy) Reiser, Wagner; daughter-in-law, Lori Schrader, Winner, 12 grandchildren: Cody(Brandy), Casey (Laurie), TJ (Michele), Cassidy (Matt), Brady (Jamie), Jamie (Jason), Chelsey (Matt), Dustin, Corey, Rachele (Justin), Randi, and Becca along with 22 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Jan Redl, several nieces and nephews and anyone who would consider her their grandma.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, favorite son, John, parents John and Marie, her sister, Phyllis, and three brothers, Jack, Bill and Donny Redl.