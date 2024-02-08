National Guard band to perform in Winner

A small group of the 147th South Dakota Army National Guard band stationed out of Mitchell will perform in Winner on Feb. 8. They will perform in the Armory from 2:45 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Winner is one of their stops on a tour of schools.

Mission Essential Brass is a nine member ensemble. The band plays a variety of music and has a high energy show.

The band is based in Mitchell and has seen overseas deployment to Guatemala in 1991, Panama in 1996 Nicaeragua in 2002 and Suriname in 2018.

The band performs for military and civilian functions throughout the region and is made up of musicians aged 17 to 60.

In addition to the concert and ceremonial bands, the 147th Band is comprised of four unique music performance teams: Sgt. Rock, FTX, Drive On and Mission Essential Brass.