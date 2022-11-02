Tripp County Polls

Voters in Tripp County will be going to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballot in the general election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The polling places include: Clearfield consolidated at the Clearfield Hall; Colome consolidated at Colome fire hall; Hamill consolidated at Hamill Hall; Ideal consolidated at First Presbyterian Church in Ideal; Lake consolidated at Colome fire hall; Lamro Consolidated at 4-H center in Winner, Sully consolidated at 4-H center, Witten Consolidated at Witten community hall. The following Winner precincts will vote at the 4-H center: Winner city SE 1st, Winner E 2nd, Winner W. 2nd, Winner E. 3rd and Winner W 3rd.