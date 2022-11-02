Daniel DeNoyer Jr., 58, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 11a.m. at the Okreek Community Center in Okreek, SD. Burial followed in the Calvary Episcopal Cemetery in Okreek, SD. Wake services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct.27 27th, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Okreek Community Center in Okreek, SD.

Dan was born to Daniel (Chuck Dan) DeNoyer and Joann Smalls. He grew up in Okreek. Dan was raised by his grandma Christine who he called mom and his auntie Arlene.

Dan was very loving and had a big ol heart. He was always willing to help out whenever and where ever he was needed. He was a good brother, dad, uncle, grandpa, and friend. He will be missed dearly.