Fire Inside the Pix

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Thick black smokes rolls out the front door of the Pix Theater following a fire at the theater on Thursday afternoon. The Winner Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene for several hours.

A fire started inside the Pix Theater on Oct. 27. It started as a result of combustion materials being used to reconstruct the theater.

The theater was being repaired after a fire in the building next door caused the theater to have water and smoke damage. The earlier fire was about a month ago and the theater board was working hard to fix the damage inside the theater so it could reopen.

Then this past Thursday at around 4 p.m. the Winner Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire inside the theater. Thick black smoke was rolling from the front door of the building.

“If you’ve ever considered donating to the Pix to help with our hardships, your financial assistance is needed now more than ever,” said the theater board of directors.

A fund has been set up at First Fidelity Bank of Winner.