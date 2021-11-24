Thanksgiving closings

Government offices close for Thanksgiving holiday

The offices in the Tripp County Courthouse will be closed Nov. 25-26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tripp County Library will also be closed those two days.

The Winner city office will be closed Thursday and Friday so employees can enjoy the holiday with their family.

All state offices in Winner will be closed Nov. 25-26.

The Winner Post Office will be closed on Thanksgiving but open on Friday.

The Winner Advocate will be closed Thursday and Friday.

There will be no meal served at the senior citizens center on both Thanksgiving and Friday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open on Thanksgiving.