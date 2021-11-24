FFA members advance to state

Members of the Winner FFA competed Nov. 15 at Mitchell Tech in numerous speaking competitions at the District 4 Leadership Development Events. “It was a very successful evening,” said advisor Nicole Roth.

Justin Hausmann placed 1st in ag broadcasting and advances to state.

Parliamentary Procedure placed second and advances to state. Team members include Justin Hausmann, Clay Sell, Ryan Sell, Maggie DeMers, Amanda Blare, and Bailey Fairbanks.

Maggie DeMers was elected as District 4 Vice President and Rowdy Moore was elected as District 4 Sentinel.

In Creed Kyla Mammen placed 14th and Austin Blare placed 15th. Ag Sales included Rowdy Moore, Rylee Schroeder, Garret Phillips and Stetson Shelbourn. Extemporaneous Speaking included Sierra McCall and Andrew Henderson.

State Leadership Development Events will be held Dec. 5 and 6 in Pierre.