Susan Rose Bell, 55, of Lander WY, was born May 31, 1967 and tragically passed away on June 26, 2022. A one-night wake was held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. A final service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD.

Susan Rose was born to Gloria “Dolly” Iron Shooter and Edward Lonnie Bell Sr. in Lander, Wyo. She was raised in Winner, SD where she attended grade school. In 1986 she attended Kicking Horse Job Corps in Ronan, Mont., where she obtained her GED.

Not long after she met the love of her life, the late great Bianca Bill. Together they had five children; Billie Jean (Jose) Hernandez, Bobbi Jo, BoCephas Joshua, and her babies Brandee Jewel (Rey) and Brindi Jaden, a bonus son Bill Felix Jr. “BJ”. Together they had 17 grandchildren; Isaias, Rosabella, Joseph, Rosalee, Josias, Bianca, Israel, Skye, Sinella, Rosalena, Shiloh, Vicente, Travis, Elvira, Everleigh, Cassini, Lacina, and one on the way. Her children and grandbabies made her world go around, everything she did was because of them.

For the last 6 ½ years, Susan was employed with Community Connections, she loved all her residents. Throughout her life she has made many friends and had love for every person that she has came across.

Susan is survived by all her children, grandchildren, her mother Gloria Iron Shooter, two brothers; Kelly and Denny DeNoyer, two sisters; Lindsay and Karlee Jones, her auntie Ruth DuBray and three uncles; Darrel, Kenny, and Xavier Iron Shooter, her stepmom Sharon Bell, and all her family in Wyoming.

She will be missed by all her family and friends. Long Live Shushie Bell.