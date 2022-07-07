DiGrazia joins foundation board

Michael DiGrazia recently was elected to the Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation Board of Directors.

DiGrazia currently serves as a physical therapist assistant at Winner Regional Health. He grew up in Shreveport, La.,

which is in the northwest portion of the state that is referred to as the Ark-La-Tex region, where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas border each other.

DiGrazia started his career in physical therapy in 2007 at Louisiana State University Medical

Center (LSUMC) as a physical therapist technician. He received his associate’s degree as a physical therapy assistant (PTA) from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) in 2012. Upon completion of his degree, he returned to work at LSUMC as

a PTA. While working as a PTA, DiGrazia attended Louisiana State University Shreveport (LSUS), where he went onto graduate in 2014 with his bachelor’s degree in community health. His area of professional interest is with neuro, ortho and geriatrics.

In 2015, he made the decision to start travel therapy, as it provided him with more financial opportunities and the ability to travel abroad between his assignments. DiGrazia traveled to many countries and continents, including Europe, South America, Africa, and the Caribbean. Aside from his joy for traveling; he enjoys camping, hiking, golfing, fishing, boating, and exercising. In 2018, his travel assignment brought him to Winner where he stayed a year

before becoming a full-time employee of Winner Regional Health in May of 2019. He has a strong commitment to the

critical access system, as it is a multi-setting design that allows him to get to know the patient better than any other

hospital he had worked at.

In 2022, DiGrazia was invited to attend one of the board meetings to gain a better understanding of what the

foundation does and the mission it serves. Following the meeting, he felt he could have a positive impact in the foundation and knew he needed to be a part of that. DiGrazia strongly believes and supports the work of the foundation, as it is dedicated to support Winner Regional Health in providing high quality healthcare for the ever-evolving needs of a rural community. His application was met with great support and was unanimously elected to the Winner Regional Foundation Board of Directors.

Currently the foundation meets every other month for one hour. The board generally meets on the

first or second Wednesday of the month.

“As we expand our presence in each of the counties we

serve, we invite you to consider applying to the board of directors,” said Brady Kerkman, director of marketing & philanthropy. “As we understand and respect

that everyone leads busy lives, we can accommodate virtual meetings for those who may reside

outside of Winner. If you’re looking to give back to your community that truly impacts thousands

of individuals each year, we invite you to contact Brady Kerkman at Winner Regional Health at (605)

842-7231. The foundation is forward thinking, takes an out-of-the box approach, and is driven to bring strategic goals and plans to reality,” said Kerkman.