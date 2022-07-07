Bradley R. Gish, 63, of Hastings, Neb., passed away on March 30 at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. He was born in Winner Jan. 26, 1959.

A memorial service will be held at the Hamill Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Gish was a truck driver for the Dallas/Ft. Worth Roofing Supply in Dallas, Texas for 26 years. He moved back to Hastings in 2014. He worked for Hastings Parks & Recreation and Booselma Travel Center. He was recently employed by the Hastings Public Schools.

Gish liked to spend time with his grand nephews, mother, sisters, cousins and close friends. He liked watching NASCAR racing and movies. He liked to play the lottery.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Gish of Hastings; sisters, Lynette Gish, Hastings, Jolene (Dave) Osborne of Monroe, Mich.; nephew Michael (Miranda) Osborne of Virginia; nieces, Stephanie Osborne of Monroe, Katelyn Osborne of Monroe, Lacey Gish of Hastings, grand nephews, Matthew Buck, Jayden Gish, Cain Osborne, aunts, June Scrivers of Imperial, Neb.; Betty Musilek, Mesa, Ariz.; uncles, Leroy (Sheila) Varilek, Rapid City; Martin Varilek, Winner and many close family, friends and roommates.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lindy Gish; sister, Denise Gish, grandparents, Leonard and Rose Gish and George and Lillian Varilek, eight uncles and two aunts.