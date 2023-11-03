Steven James Schmidt, 47, of Harrisburg, SD, passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, doing what he loved, coaching youth football.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, also at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the White River Event Center in White River, SD. Interment will follow at the White River Cemetery with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family that will be dedicated to a future youth sports team or player scholarship.

Steve was born Sept. 26, 1976, in Winner, SD to Ted and Candace (Hanson) Schmidt. He was the oldest of four children and grew up working long days on the Schmidt ranch south of White River, SD. Steve knew the only way he could get out of work on the ranch was if he excelled at sports. He attended White River high school where he stood out in football, basketball, and track, and eventually earned a multi-sport scholarship to Dakota Wesleyan University.

At DWU, Steve was an All-Conference football player and an All-American shot putter, eventually setting the school record and finishing 2nd in the nation at the NAIA level. Steve eventually transferred to the University of South Dakota where he continued his football and track career. He set the school and state record in the shot put, while also finishing as an All-American in both the indoor and outdoor NCAA DII national track meets. Steve was eventually inducted into the USD Track Hall of Honor for his numerous achievements. At both schools, Steve had a reputation as a gentle giant who lived in the weight room. Steve always had a reason to get better and he had a skill to motivate others into joining him. Steve was always positive, and believed in his friends and in himself, and that there was always a chance to succeed.

After college Steve selflessly put his life on hold to act as a full-time companion and guardian to his terminally ill younger brother, Jake. During this time, Steve met his future wife, Kimberly Olson, and he also began the first of 12 years of Arena Football as a player with the Sioux City Bandits. Steve eventually had his jersey retired and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Following his career with the Sioux City Bandits he played a few years with the Sioux City Stampede as well.

Steve and Kim were married in 2005 and a few years later they welcomed twins, daughter Jaylen and son Brecken. Son Treyton followed shortly thereafter. Steve loved his kids more than anything, and he opened his door to all their friends.

Steve was very well known in the Sioux City and Sioux Falls communities through his athletic achievements, his business “Titan Gutters”, his countless hours coaching youth sports including most recently the Midwest Miners youth football team, and through the many social events he attended.

He was also a mountain of a man with an even bigger heart, and he always put others ahead of himself. He used his larger-than-life persona in a positive way to try and bring happiness to those around him. He loved being around people and he rarely complained, even when things looked their worst. He was the first (and loudest) to laugh at himself and you always knew when Steve was around due to his booming voice and laughter. Steve believed in redemption and always put others ahead of himself. The stories of Steve’s generosity are endless ranging from driving all night to support a faraway friend, to giving new acquaintances a vehicle so they could get to work and earn a living, or opening his home to others when they needed a place to live. He was always the first person to drop everything to help anyone, regardless of their circumstances and background. Above all, Steve believed in a sense of team, and he believed that through sports, any kid can learn to make a difference through a little hard work and self-confidence.

For those who met Steve, they’ll never forget him, and he would call everyone “friend” regardless of how long he knew them. For those of you who were not able to meet him, imagine a huge, strong man, with a loud laugh, big smile, and gentle heart… then take all that times 10 and you’ll get close. He was a legend before he passed, and he will never be forgotten. Although his time here was far too short, he made 100 years’ worth of impact to those around him. Truth be told, we were lucky to have him as long as we did.

Steve is survived by Kim and their three children, Jaylen, Brecken and Treyton, Harrisburg, SD; brother, Dan (Alyssa) Schmidt, Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Candy Kaye (Nate Jarosik) Schmidt, Edgar, NE; grandmother, Jean Schmidt, Spearfish, SD; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends he would call family.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Candace and father, Ted; brother, Jake; paternal grandfather, Theodore Schmidt; and maternal grandparents, Ervin and Viola Hanson.