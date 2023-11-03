Allen Burtz, 75, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, October 25th, 2023, Allen Charles Burtz lost a long battle with Parkinsons and a short battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 75.

Allen was the first-born son to Earl and Marian (Best) Burtz on April 10, 1948. Later he was joined by siblings Linda and Malon and took his big brother role very seriously. Allen learned the value of hard work helping run the family farm and dairy. His love of hard work would continue as he graduated with the class of 66’ as #60, an All State Guard for Winner Football. He would later go on to earn a Dairy Science degree from SDSU. Allen was a life long Winner Warrior and Jackrabbit supporter.

In 1971 Allen married the everlasting love of his life, Pam Jordan. Soon Justin made them a family, Nathan, then Emily eventually also followed.

Allen was just the most incredible man. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He spent 27 years at the Animal Clinic, 29 years with ABS, (AI-ing and running Nitrogen all over West River) and a life of farm and ranching. Al had the best sense of direction, and could tell you who lived in EVERY FARM between White River and Platte. He shared his love of animals with his children. He coached his kids in 4-H with cows and horses, and drove Emily around the State for POA shows weekend after weekend in the summers. You always could find him in the stands at the kids’ various sports/band/academic events. (He wasn’t one to skip a good concession stand.) The next morning we was always up for Coaches Corner. Later he loved to hear about his grandkids swimming, soccer, and basketball games.

He and Pam loved vacationing with the kids at Camp Judson, making many lifelong friends and dominating the horse shoe championships year after year. They loved holidays with family and playing Pitch with their card club. Through it all you could always find Allen with a cherry lifesaver in his hand and two in his pocket and a can of Pepsi or Ruby Red Squirt nearby. (He always kept a case of the full sugar soda hidden in the pickup or the barn so Pam wouldn’t scold him)

He loved horses and classic country and Elvis and the color yellow. He ate twin bings and candy pumpkins like they were somehow delicious. He never tired of a rodeo or a baseball game. He would make his own oyster stew because no one else would eat it. He loved a country drive and he loved to lend a hand whenever he could.

Allen was a true man of God. He showed up, he worked hard, he treated you kindly with a smile and those shiny blue eyes. He was patient beyond measure, (as some of the kids tested him in everyway possible.) He was humble, but also proud of the life he made and the people he had in it. He was a life long member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering with AWANA. He was a hospital board member for several years and loved being a part of the Winner Community.

Allen always kept his word, always followed through, and always finished the job. When Pam’s Alzheimer’s worsened, he just kept his head up and kept being Allen. He would visit the nursing home daily for years. As his own Parkinsons began to worsen, Allen struggled with having to slow down but never stopped fighting the good fight. Twice a week he would be so excited to go to PT/OT and show them how hard he could work. When his body slowly quit listening to him, and the cancer came, Allen was so Allen. As the doctor told us the news, he looked at her and said “I’ve got a great family and a great team and a great God and that’s all I need.”

Allen is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by son Justin (Julie) and their children Leighton and Bennett of Denver, CO; son Nathan and his children Dalton, Sylvia and Sierra of Winner, Sd and daughter Emily of Winner SD He leaves behind a legacy of good faith and good works.