A veterans day breakfast will be held Nov. 11 at the Colome American Legion.

The breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. It will feature pancakes, biscuits, sausage and bacon and scrambled eggs plus orange juice, apple juice, milk and coffee.

Veterans and their spouses are fee and there is a free will donation for non-veterans.

There will be a Legion drawing at 11 a.m.