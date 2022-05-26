Stanley Herman Maier “Snuce”, 87, of rural Carter SD passed away May 18, 2022, at Sioux Falls McKennan Hospital.

Funeral service was held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Snuce was born March 25, 1935, to Herman and Anna Maier at Pahapesto Township in northern Tripp County. He graduated from Witten High School May 13, 1955. That fall he joined the United States Army where he served his country for 2 years before returning home in September 1957.

June 3, 1961, Stanley married Carol Mae Earll. They had 3 children and made their home in Pahapesto Township where they raised cattle and hogs.

For 60 years, Snuce and Carol welcomed pheasant and deer hunters from all parts of the country into their home. A good many laughs were shared at the Ship, Captain, Crew table and lifetime friendships created. Snuce cherished these friendships. He started planning and looking forward to the next season before the previous one had even ended.

Snuce loved his social time with family and friends. A visitor to his home quickly became a friend. The coffee pot was usually on and there was always a story to share over pie/cake. Snuce sure enjoyed his sweets and snacks especially his popcorn, ice cream and chocolate.

Snuce was known for his good natured wit and life lasting nicknames: Mokey, Bo, Pokey, Midge, Coken, Washo, Festus and Herbie to name a few. He enjoyed teasing the kids by offering a finger to pull and a hand to shake. In his later years, Snuce became a hugger and cherished his family time.

Snuce is survived by his children: Leslie, Bonnie (Lowell), and Dennis (Karla); Grandchildren: Elizabeth (Stephen), Hailey (Jeremiah), Ashlyn (Bryan), Kristin, Colton (Ricki) and Darcy (Colter); Great-Grandchildren: Kaysen, Karsten, Addison, Ellah, Greysen, Olivia, Carter and Ryken; foster Great-Grandchildren: Alayna and Aubree; his sister Lavonne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, parents Herman and Anna, brother Gene, sister Virginia in infancy, great-grandson Bentley and special friend Darlene.