Memorial Day closings

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Tripp County courthouse and the library will be closed.

Winner city office will be closed on Memorial Day.

All state and federal offices in Winner will not be open on Monday.

The Winner post office will be closed on Memorial Day and there will be no mail delivery.

Financial institutions in Winner and Colome will not be open for business on Memorial Day.

There will be noon meal served on Monday at the senior citizens center.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health will be closed on Monday.