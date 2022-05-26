Jeanie Williams, 56 of Mission, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home in Mission, SD. Celebration of Life service was held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Antelope Community Building. Burial will follow at a later date.

Jean was born on Oct. 30, 1965 to Martha and the late Geno Williams.

Jean was a full-time mother and wife and had many great characteristics. She was a very strong willed, stubborn and wise woman but also had a big tender heart, “just don’t piss her off:)”. Jean was not afraid to take on the world by herself. She loved her children and family and was a very loving grandmother, she also took care of her elders all of her life (Carl Helen, Mercy, Lloyd).

Jean also loved and cared for many animals. She worked hard and was the best at everything she did. Jean was the top cheerleader for TCHS. Jean was a waitress and bartender, she also helped run her father’s shop since she was a child.

Jean enjoyed many things like cheerleading, basketball, to dance and sing with her beautiful voice, the rain and the new life it brought, gardening, yard work, home decorating, but most of all….she loved her beer.

Jean is preceded in death by her father Eugene Williams and two children; Roger Dale Colombe and Carol Samuel Colombe and sister Marty Jean.

Jean is survived by her seven children and 9 grandchildren; James Menard (D’Juan Mayne), Jason Menard (Josiah Xavier, Jaggard James), Juan Colombe (Tyler James), Jade Moran (Tyrone, Tyson, Titan), and Jasmine Colombe (Kataleah Rose Marie, Kingsley Ron Marvin). Her husband Rennie Waugh Jr., and 4 siblings; James “Jim” Williams, Katherine “Kathy” Williams, Marylee Williams and Jeffrey Williams.