Stanley Christensen, 76, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:30AM at the Winner Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow at a later date. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Stanley James Christensen passed away Monday July 3, 2023. He was 76 years old. “Never ornery, only maybe a bit mischievous,” Stan loved a good story and a good laugh. His big belly laugh was infectious, and he often laughed so hard that he not only cried but then couldn’t even finish the story he was telling. There was, however, nothing he loved more than giving his favorite people a good old-fashioned teasing. Stan was the master of the tease. He could make people blush with a simple look or even a few short words. If he teased you, you knew he liked you. Many of you were well loved by Stan.

Stan was born on July 15, 1946 in Winner, SD to Lowell and Frankie (Williams) Christensen. The oldest of five children, he spent his younger years terrorizing both the Ideal community and the city of Winner. He graduated from Winner High School in 1964 and was always proud to be a Winner Warrior.

Although Stan held many different jobs over the course of his life, he always stuck close to home. After living in the Hamill and Presho communities, Stan returned to Winner and hauled propane for the Co-op, retiring in 2011. Of all his many jobs, his favorites were those that involved farming and ranching. Although he loved all cows, he had a special love for Black Angus and Black Baldies, much to the dismay of his daughters who loved the Charolais.

Ever so grateful for having been raised by Stan are his two daughters, Leslie (Rick) Ross and Rebecca Chandler (Jeff Carney), and his son Brent. He was also incredibly proud of his four granddaughters: Kayla (Josh) Swanberg, Kylie (Greg) Ellis, Katie Monson, and Molly Monson. Stan was also blessed with bonus children/grandchildren later in his life: Beth Dice and Mike (Tracy) Dice and children Kendall, Trevyn, and Kenzlee. Stan is also survived by his four siblings: Gary (Connie Christensen), Doug (Liane) Christensen, Deb Christensen (Doug Johnson), and Cheryl (Bruce) Lutz, as well as a host of nieces/nephews, cousins, and friends who were like family. Stan is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Christensen, and his parents, Lowell and Frankie Christensen.

Stan’s daughters would like to extend a special thank you to his niece Bria Peppel, who was the best caretaker he could have ever asked for. He often referred to her as a “sweetheart” and a “god send” and we couldn’t agree more. A huge thank you to the hospice staff of Winner Regional Hospital for their kindness and compassion as well. Stan was able to remain in his home throughout his battle with COPD, which would have never been possible without the help of Bria and the hospice team.

Stan’s daughters ask that you come to his service prepared to share your favorite Stan story. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation.