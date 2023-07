All kids ages four through high school are invited to Vacation Bible School sponsored by Winner Baptist Church, Witten Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Idea Presbyterian Church and Winner Assembly of God.

Youths can join VBS at the Assembly of God Church in Winner at 502 S. Main St July 23 through July 27 from 6-8:30 p.m. for an evening of fun, faith and fellowship.

Any questions call Rhonda at 605-842-3810.