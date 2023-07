Military rites for John (Jack) Lunne, age 76, who passed away on April 17, 2022, will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Colome Cemetery.

A celebration of life and lunch will follow at the Colome Legion.

Jack graduated from Colome High School in 1964, and at the time of his death was residing in Gilbert, AZ.