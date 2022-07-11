Staff changes at Winner Dental

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Maddison Engel, left, who has worked at the Winner Dental Clinic for five years moved to Rapid City to work Rapid City Smiles dental clinic. Sierra Hansen is a new registered dental hygienist at Winner Dental Clinic.

Some changes have been made in the office at Winner Dental.

Maddison Engel, registered dental hygienist, will be moving to Rapid city to work at the dental office owned by Dr. Brad Farley and Dr. Dan Graves. Rapid City Smiles is the name of the dental office.

Engel will start work in Rapid City July 11.

Engel has been a dental hygienist at Winner Dental for five years.

A new full time addition to the staff is Sierra Hansen who recently graduated from the dental hygienist program at USD. For the past five years, Hansen has worked summers at Winner Dental as a dental assistant.

Also working at the dental office as a RDH is Michaella Smith who has worked for Dr. Farley for a year and a half.

Farley said he appreciates the five years Engel worked in Winner.

“I am very excited to have Sierra working here,” he said.