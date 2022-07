Wrestlers from across the country are gearing up for the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U national championships.

The event will be held in Fargo, N.D. July 16-22.

Kaden Keiser, Winner, will wrestle men’s junior freestyle at 145 pounds.

South Dakota will be sending athletes, boys and girls in all wrestling disciplines.

Keiser will be going North Carolina where he will wrestle at Appalachian State University in Boone, N. C.