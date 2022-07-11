Ace Hardware coming to Winner

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The new Buche Ace Hardware sign is put on the front of the former Shopko building Thursday morning. R. F. Buche purchased the Shopko building and it will open as an Ace hardware. The store will open soon.

R. F. Buche, president of G. F. Buche Company, says Winner will soon have an Ace super store carrying groceries, hardware and other household goods.

The opening date has not been determined yet but will most likely happen in mid-July.

The new location will be located in the old Shopko Hometown building on East 5th St. This building has been divided into multiple spaces with Ace taking up roughly two thirds of the space. At this time, nothing definitive has been decided on the remaining approximate 15,000 square feet.

“We are super excited in opening another Ace Hardware especially in the great town of Winner,” said Buche. “The store is coming together very quickly and we will be announcing a grand opening soon.”

R. F. Buche owns and operates grocery, convenience, fast food, hardware and auto parts stores in 20 locations in 12 different South Dakota communities.

The Buche compay employs approximately 450 team members and is planning for more growth.

Buche also owns the Gus Stop convenience store in Winner.