Shirley Daughters, 78, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Winner Regional Nursing Home in Winner, SD.

Memorial service was held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Ideal Presbyterian Church in Ideal, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shirley Marlene (Habeger) Daughters, a cherished soul who graced our lives with her immense love for her family, zest for life, and passion for the outdoors and art. Shirley peacefully departed this world on June 13, 2023, leaving a legacy of cherished memories.

Born on July 29, 1944, to Milton and Margaret Habeger in Denver, Color., Shirley embarked on a remarkable journey embracing life with unwavering enthusiasm and kindness. She lived a life that exemplified love, compassion, and dedication to family. She moved to Ideal, South Dakota, in 1950 and on Aug. 19, 1962, Shirley joined in matrimony with Robert Daughters, creating a bond that would withstand the test of time. Together, they raised their two sons, Wade and Bruce, on their farm in Hamill, SD. As a family, they enjoyed farming, hunting, and camping together. Shirley especially loved herding and caring for the sheep on the farm and spending her free time as a family fishing.

In her later years, Shirley discovered a rare gift for capturing the essence of her experiences on canvas. Art was the language Shirley used to express her vibrant spirit. Her brushstrokes danced with vivid colors, breathing life into breathtaking scenes around her. Her artwork not only adorned the walls of her home and the homes of her family, but they also served as a testament to her ability to convey the awe and wonder she felt from the landscapes around her and her deep love for her family.

The family was the cornerstone of Shirley’s life and her love and devotion knew no bounds. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she stood as a pillar of strength and support, her unwavering love providing a safe harbor in times of joy and sorrow. Shirley was a constant source of love, support, and guidance throughout the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her family was her greatest source of pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary woman, we find solace in knowing that her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her. Though her physical presence may be gone, her love for the outdoors, camping, art, family, and farm life will forever inspire us to embrace the wonders around us. Shirley will be greatly missed by her loving spouse Bob, her children Wade (Linda) Daughters and Bruce (Amanda) Daughters, grandchildren Seth (Danielle) Daughters, Dalton (Taylor) Daughters, Jordan (Amber) Daughters, Ashley (Matt) Weisser, Haley (Hunter) Wood, and seven great-grandchildren Braylee, Jones, Lincoln, Piper, Carson, Hazel, and Heston. Sister Beulah Dewes, Rapid City SD.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Margaret Habeger, brothers, Larry Habeger, Royce Habeger, Nephew Bradley Dewes.

Shirley’s legacy will forever be etched in our minds, and your love will continue to guide us through life’s journey. May you find eternal peace beneath the starlit sky you adored and in the fertile soil of everlasting tranquility.