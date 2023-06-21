Ralph L. Mefferd, Jr., 90

Memorial Service for Ralph L. Mefferd, Jr. age 90 of Scottsbluff, Neb., will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A Military Flag Presentation will be performed by Ainsworth American Legion Post #79. Inurnment will take place at a late date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Ralph Mefferd, Jr. died April 11, 2023, at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff.

SURVIVORS INCLUDE:

Wife: Betty Mefferd of Scottsbluff NE

2 Children: Sandra Mefferd of Chadron, NE

& Michael (Carmen) Mefferd of Rapid City, SD

5 Grandchildren – 5 Great-Grandchildren

Brother: Charlie Mefferd of Kearney, NE

Along with nieces, nephews and other family members

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.